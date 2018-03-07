Ujjain: City drowns in colour on Rangpanchmi

Ujjain: ‘Rangpanchmi’ was celebrated in the city with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour as every year. The celebrations began early in the morning with people of all ages coming out on to the streets to apply colour on each other. Despite their ongoing board exams, children could not curtail their excitement and were seen participating in festivities. Many social groups and communities too had organised Rangpanchmi festivities at their head quarters.

At many places, special arrangements were made. At Dewasgate, a big bowl filled with fully organic water prepared with ‘tesu’ flowers was used for the festival. At Kanthal Square, yellow soil was used to play Holi. Here arrangements of snacks, DJ and water tanks were also made. People enjoyed playing Holi while dancing to the DJ music as water was sprayed on them.

At Shahid Park too, a ‘Rang Fuhar’ programme was organised in which ‘gulaal’ was applied on people. At Nikas Chauraha, mud Holi was played. Overall, the festival was celebrated in an amazing manner at each square of the city. In many colonies, DJs and water tanks were installed. At some places, people danced to the beats of the drums. In the youths, there was a special craze for water parks and DJ dance bars.

‘Latthmar Holi’

Kahaar Samaj played their traditional ‘Latthamar Holi’ at Tekra Kahadwadi symbolized by community women chasing men with sticks to beat them. Even men ran to protect themselves and had sticks to stop the women.