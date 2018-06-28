Ujjain: City drenches in heavy rain, water levels in Kshipra increase

Ujjain: Pre-monsoon rain drenched the city in the earlyhours of Wednesday morning following dense clouds that were seen cruising in the sky since Tuesday. A strong drizzle brought down mercury levels and provided respite to city dwellers from humidity.

The river Kshipra which was stagnant, began to flow because of good rain in Indore and Dewas. The water level of the river also increased. Water flowedat a height of 3 feet over the culvert, in the Ramghat area. According to Government Jiwajiganj Observatory, 46 mm rain was recorded in the city during this season.

The highest temperature was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum remained at 24 degrees Celsius. According to the agriculture department minimum 3 inches of rain was required for beginning the crop growing season. According to weathermen, the monsoon will become active in a few days.

The main bathing ghats of river Kshipra were seen submerged for first time during current monsoon season and by Wednesday afternoon water level of river touched Chhot Rapat area near Ram Ghat .