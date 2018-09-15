Ujjain: City Congress urges workers to attend Rahul Gandhi’s Bhopal meet

All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting at Bhopal on Monday. Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath has invited party members from across the state to attend the meeting. District Congress Committee urban head Mahesh Soni and rural head Kamal Patel jointly called a meeting of members on Friday in which former MLAs, MPs, senior leaders and several workers were present.

Party spokesperson Vivek Gupta said that the tour of national president was vital for preparations for upcoming assembly election. Senior leaders urged workers to make the event successful. Around 10,000 workers from the district will attend the event. The meeting was anchored by Ravi Bhadauriya. Party members Satyanarayan Panwar, Manohar Bairagi, Dr Batukshankar Joshi, Rajendra Bharti, Azad Yadav, Chetan Yadav, Dilip Gurjar, Rajhajur Singh Gaur, Anantnarayan Meena, Ramlal Malviya, Women Congress president Anju Jatwa and several others participated in the meeting and shared their views.