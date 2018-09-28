Ujjain: Chit fund scam Co directors, others awarded 4 years RI

Directors and other members of the chit fund company, which duped scores of people through bogus schemes, were awarded four years rigorous imprisonment on Thursday by a local court. Additional judge Rashmina Mansoori awarded the imprisonment to Shaktisingh, son of Kishansingh, a resident of Jaipur; Shriddha Solanki, a resident of Abdalpura; Shubham Gehlot, a resident of Bhairavgarh road; Ghanshyam Gupta, a resident of Namak Mandi and Vishal Soni, a resident of Ankpat Marg.

The court also slapped penalty Rs 3 lakh on each convicts. All the accused were convicted by the court under Section 420 and 420-B of the IPC. Deputy director prosecution told the court that in 2013, plaintiffs Aditya Sharma, Jasbant Dingarwal, Subhash Mehta and others lodged complaints of cheating by Stable InfoTech Company with Jiwajignaj police station.

The company offered different online jobs on depositing amount in three categories Rs 25,000, Rs 51,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Shaktisingh Shekhawat and Ajeetsingh Shekhawat were the key persons of the company. The company also provided IDs to work online to many persons through its authorised franchisees.

Franchisee owner Rajesh Solanki and Shriddha Solanki collected Rs 20 lakh from different persons and refunded on 3,80,135 to them. The company did not repay Rs 16,64,865 of different plaintiffs and shut its office. Shubham Gehlot, Ghanshyam Gupta and Vishal Soni were also found involved in the scam as accomplices of the main accused.

Police registered FIR against all the accused under Section 420, 406, and 34 of IPC and started the investigation. According to police during investigation it was found that accused Shaktisingh and Ajeetsingh formed three companies – Staywell InfoTech Private Limited, Stable InfoTech Pharmaceutical Private Limited and Stable InfoTech Private Limited – and cheated innocent people. Following the court order, all the convicts were sent to the jail.