Ujjain: Children’s Day celebrated in city, colourful programmes organised

Ujjain: A series of programmes were organised on the Children’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, here on Tuesday.

A colourful programme was staged at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School. The event began with a prayer. Pt Nehru was remembered through songs. Qawaali and dance programmes were also presented by the students. A ‘bal mela’ was arranged where students were served delicious food. Many sports competitions were also organised under the guidance of principal, sister Pavitra.

At Government Primary School Karondia, a ‘bal mela’ was organised led by CMCLDP of students, Anokhilal Underi. Physical and mental games were held on this occasion. Participants were also given tips on rifle shooting. Jai Dikshit, Lokendra Sharma, Uma Didi, Dipika Andheri and Kaladevi Asodia were present.

Further, a Sadbhavana rally was held under the aegis of Devi Ahilya Public School, Agar Road. On this occasion, students were dressed up as iconic personalities Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and others. BJP general secretary Vivek Joshi flagged-off the rally. Those present included Santosh Mehta, Chain Singh Chaudhari, Kailash Sharma, Man Singh Chaudhari, Bharat Singh Chaudhari and Harish Johari.

Reports of hosting various programmes on Children’s Day were also received from Government Madhav College, Hukamchand Kacchwai Memorial Trust, etc.