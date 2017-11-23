Ujjain: Children, commuters suffer during CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the city and spent about five hours on Wednesday after a long time, but people, particularly children, were put to lot of inconvenience due to shortsightedness of police and administrative officials.

School kids had to suffer in the morning hours as most of their buses were acquired to carry people for the CM’s programme. People faced a tough time reaching their destinations due to the movement of CM’s cavalcade.

The farmers’ convention organised at Nanakheda stadium failed to generate crowd as party workers could not gather 75,000 people, which they had claimed would be brought to the venue. As farmers appeared disinterested in attending the meeting, BJP leaders were seen going house to house requesting farmers to attend the meeting.

School students were informed about holiday in the morning. The delayed information caught hundreds of children by surprise as they kept waiting for their buses, which did not turn up. Many parents dropped their children to school, where they realised that the school was closed for the day.

Traffic from Indore-Dewas Road to Harifatak over-bridge was stopped two hours prior to the arrival of the CM, who was anyway scheduled to arrive in a helicopter. This resulted in stopping hundreds of commuters unnecessarily. Farmers of Khandwa were the first to reach the venue at Nanakheda stadium. Authorities were continuously working on the arrangements for the farmers from the previous day. Buses were arranged for the farmers to gather here.

The security arrangements for the Chief Minister were tight. The roads were closed from Dewas Road helipad to Engineering College to Nanakheda stadium.

Shoddy arrangements at helipad

Delegations and common people who wanted to hand over memorandums to the CM at Nagjhiri helipad had to suffer due to mismanagement by police and executive magistrates. Normally, such people are allowed to meet the CM from behind the barricades. Temporary sitting arrangements are also generally made near the helipad, which was made this time as well, but government servants on duty did not even allow well known personalities to occupy the seats. However, a large number of spectators somehow managed to enter the restricted area at the helipad and the same government employees remained helpless bystanders.

PWD goes overboard

Red carpets were spread everywhere at the venue of CM’s programme. PWD officials had also posted notices here and there citing shortage of staff. After noticing such posters, CM’s advisor and State Mining Development Corporation chairman Shiv Chaubey reprimanded a PWD officer following which the notices were removed.