Ujjain: Chidananda for resurrecting river Kshipra’s pristine glory

Founder of Parmarth Ashram in Rishikesh, Mahamandleshwar Chidananda Saraswati has suggested that plantations like concept of smriti van or burying the ashes of dear ones and planting a sapling so that the memories and blessings of the departed souls can be with us in the form of pure air n water in initial stage of plant growth and in the form of shelter, oxygen and water in later stages of growth.

Chidananda Saraswati was chief guest of the RSS path sachlan programme on Friday. He visited Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday.

Before leaving for Indore airport for his flight back to Rishikesh, he called Rajeev Pahwa from Roopantaran for briefing about the environmental activities related to Kshipra being carried out in Ujjain.

The seer was quite satisfied by Pahwa’s update. He said that Kshipra is like Ganga for Ujjain. He was shown the video clips of plantation done after Simhastha Fair-2016 and he also visited the plantation site behind Hotel Shanti Palace. He was quite happy and satisfied by the active participation of Ujjainites in the plantation drive.