Ujjain: Chaturmaas of Prasann Maharaj held

Ujjain: Chaturmaas (stay of four months) of Acharya Prasann Rishi Maharaj ended with various rituals being organised at Digambar Jain Mandir Boarding on Sunday.

Hundreds of disciples attended the chain of events. Rituals like mangalacharan, chitra anavaran, vinayanjali, paadprakshalan, puja, shastra bhent etc began from morning and concluded with religious discourses and pichi parivartan. In the afternoon, emotional adieu was bid to the Acharya, who left for Dewas barefoot along with his associates.