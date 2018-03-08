Ujjain: Change in mentality will lead to progress of women says veteran educationist

Ujjain: A ‘Mahila Sammelan’ was organised at Gayatri Shakti Peeth on the eve of International Women’s Day. The chief guest was veteran educationist Aruna Saraswat. She said, “A woman is powerful in herself and hence no one can hinder the progress of women. All we need is to change our mentality”.

Sandhya Saxena said that in India, a woman was always considered as a power and as such women will have to play an important role in making India a world leader once again. Dr Prerna Manana, Ruchi Khandelwal, Madhuri Solanki and Urmila Tomar also addressed the programme. Geeta Patidar, Rekha Verma and Vinita Vaghe were felicitated for their excellent work in conducting the activities of Gayatri family during the programme.

Dr Vandana Joshi recited a poem. Manju Tripathi and Rashmi Sharma conducted the programme and Urmila Joshi proposed the vote of thanks. Vinita Sharma, Kavita Mangalam and Anju Singh were present.