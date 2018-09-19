Ujjain: Cash, jewellery stolen from train passenger recovered

Railway protection force (RPF) recovered the bag of a woman passenger containing Rs 1.98 lakh cash and jewelries which was stolen during her journey in Avantika express near Godhara from the fellow passengers Pradeep Jain and Sapana Jain. Rupali Jaiswal, lodged a report on RPF’s toll free number that her bag containing valuables and jewelries has been stolen from the coach B-1 of the train.

Consequently on duty RPF cops started dense searching and recovered the bag from the same coach and arrested the Jain duo who had hidden the bag under their berth. RPF handed over the duo to Government Railway Police (GRP) Nagda. IG RPF, SP GRP and DRM Ratlam zone declared a cash prize of Rs 20000 to the RPF team for recovering the stolen goods with their prompt action.