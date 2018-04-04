Ujjain: Cancer patient conned for Rs 12.5 lakh

Ujjain: A cancer patient was conned for Rs 12.5 lakh by cheats from Haryana. Rajesh Chopra, a resident of Dussehra Maidan, is a cancer patient and regularly goes to Mumbai for treatment. There he met Shishir Sharma of Rohtak who claimed that he was an agent of OK Life Care Company and sold medicines which were effective in treating cancer.

Since the medicines Sharma talked about were costly, he gave Chopra an alternative of becoming distributor of these medicines in Madhya Pradesh. He said this way Chopra would get the cancer medicines for almost no cost and will also gain profit by selling them.

Chopra fell prey to Sharma’s offer and gave Rs 12.5 lakh to Sharma’s associates Shivkumar Sharma and Joginder Singh. Chopra started selling the medicines but neither the medicine showed any effect on people nor did he receive any profit from the company.

When all his calls to Rohtak went unanswered, he filed a complaint against the three men at Madhav Nagar police station. Madhav Nagar sub inspector Anil Shukla informed Free Press that the con men were booked under section 420 of IPC. He said that no arrests have been made so far but the investigation was in progress.