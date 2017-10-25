Ujjain can attain top spot in cleanliness, says Mayor

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal has called on responsible officers to ensure that sanitation staff fully discharges its duties. She said a strict watch should be kept on errant employees and stringent action should be taken against them, if they continued to neglect their duties.

“We have always honoured dedicated employees and will continue to do it, but no negligence will be tolerated on the issue of cleanliness,” she added. The mayor was addressing a meeting of the sanitation staff of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation at Grand Hotel on Tuesday. She said the UMC had ranked 12th in the country in the ‘Swachta Sarvekshan’, only due to the efforts of its citizens, officers and employees and it would not be difficult to get to the top position if these efforts continued. She pointed out that people had joined the cleanliness movement within a short span, since its inception. “But, this time there will be tough fight to improve rankings and, and we have to make vigorous efforts to get to the top spot” Jonwal said.

Expressing his views at the meeting, additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Rewal asked the sanitation staff to get over the festival mood and get into the cleanliness mood.

GPS installation work in progress

A drive has been launched in the district to install the GPS system in all vehicles used by the civic bodies for collecting and transporting garbage, etc. District Urban Development Authority project officer, Bhavishya Khobragade, informed that the GPS is being installed on such vehicles to trace the location of these vehicles. He informed that marks of installation of GPS on these vehicles will also be added in the ranking numbers of Swacchta Sarvekshan-2018.