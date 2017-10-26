Ujjain: Burglary on the rise in city, two incidents reported

Ujjain: Two incidents of burglary, one involving an aged person and another, a youth, were reported in different localities of the city between 8 pm (Tuesday) and 8 am (Wednesday).

The first victim was Madanmohan Shukla, a resident of Desai Nagar. A former employee of the closed Shree Synthetics Ltd, Shukla was traveling to New Road on his scooter on an important work. He was stopped on his return near Malgodam Road by the burglar, who attacked him with a pipe. As Shukla fell unconscious, the robber took away his purse and mobile phone. After regaining consciousness, Shukla informed his family members who admitted him to the hospital, about the incident. Dewasgate police authorities are looking into the matter.

In another robbery on Wednesday morning, an auto driver, Deepak Ahirwar, who had dropped his passenger at Heera Mill area and reached Zero Point Bridge, halting for a while near a complex, was attacked by a youngster with a spade. The auto driver had his money stolen by the youngster who then ran away. The victim then called up his friend who took him to a nearby hospital. After hearing about the incident, Dewasgate police authorities registered a report.