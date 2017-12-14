Ujjain: Bride and groom set an example for society
Ujjain: An example of an ideal marriage was set at a wedding held at Jain Teerth Tapobhoomi, here on Wednesday, where the bride and groom donated blood before getting married. Inspired by Gurudev Pragya Sagar Maharaj, they did this to save lives of children suffering from Thalassemia. Their relatives and family members too came forward to donate blood.
According to convener of the marriage, groom Dr Gunjan Jain, son of Padmakumar Jain, is from Morena and an Assistant director in industry management who has so far donated blood 34 times. Gunjan always wanted a simple wedding and had pledged to donate blood for Thalassemia patients before getting married. Bride Osheen Jain from Lalitpur joined the pledge.
The wedding took place on Wednesday, with traditional Jain rituals. A blood donation camp was organised in between the wedding ceremony in a pandaal where the bride, groom and relatives donated blood. During this, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Sonu Gehlot was present. The Thalassemia Welfare Society thanked Gunjan, Osheen and their entire family.
Gunjan and Osheen not only donated blood but also cut unnecessary cost of decoration from their wedding and pledged to do a ‘kanyadaan’ of 11 poor girls with that money. They launched the Swachh Vivaah Mission in line with Swachh Bharat Mission by prohibiting the use of any kind of plastic in their wedding.
