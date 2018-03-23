Ujjain: Breakthrough in petrol pump robberies, four arrested

Ujjain: The city police have arrested four men in connection with thefts at various petrol pumps in the district. They also seized arms and vehicles used for the operations from these men.

After continuous thefts, various teams of police have been patrolling the camps of Bargunda, Pardi, Kanjar and other criminal communities. The Cyber cell keeping a close watch indulged in continuous patrolling on all the roads entering the city. On Wednesday, cyber cell in-charge inspector Deepika Shinde, received a tip off that some armed men were headed to the city in a robbery bid.

On getting information, senior officials acted quickly and sent teams to follow these men who were caught Badagaon village. Three police officers also got injured in this process. Police arrested Toofan Silodiya (Bargunda), Rajesh Jhala (Kanjar) and Shashikant Jhala (Kanjar). The men have admitted having committed thefts at petrol pumps, farmhouses and liquor shops.

The accused men would keep their motor cycles at a distance and wear masks to hide their identity. After committing the crime, they would leave the city from unconstructed roads. Police also arrested Toofan’s relative Shyam Bargunda for providing shelter to these men on the night of February 24. Police seized one air gun, 2 swords, 3 masks, 2 bags, 3 jackets, about Rs 2 lakh cash, gold-silver jewelry, a computer monitor, one Hero Honda Splendor and one Pulsar. Accused Rajesh is a habitual thief and has been involved in more than a dozen cases in Dewas, Ratlam and other districts.

With the arrest of these people, cases of thefts and robbery in 10 police stations have been solved. Barnagar TI Vivek Kanodiya, Khachrod TI Dinesh Verma, Bhatpachlana TI Ashok Sharma and several other policemen played an important role in catching these culprits.