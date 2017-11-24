Ujjain: Branding of Kshipra aarti, malkhambh from December 23

Ujjain: In a bid to attract religious tourists, branding of the city will be done on every Saturday and Sunday from December 23 by exhibiting Kshipra aarti and malkhambh at Ram Ghat. This was informed during a meeting of smart city project advisory committee at the Simhastha Fair Authority on Thursday.

It was also informed that multi-model transfer station and transfer facility will be provided while connecting Dewasgate bus stand with railway station. Likewise, smart bus shelter plan is also ready. A 23.4 km long underground ducting plan was also ready and optical fiber lines will be laid for water, electricity and gas supply.

At the meeting, architect Nitin Shrimali (Indore) displayed Rudra Sagar integrated plan. He informed that parking lots and service roads will be constructed under the first phase of the project. Various other works will be carried out in 4.14 km area. Energy minister Paras Jain, Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, Mayor Meena Jonwal, MLA Mohan Yadav, collector Sanket Bhondve, municipal commissioner Vijay Kumar J and Smart City project CEO Avadhesh Sharma were present at the meeting.