Ujjain: Brahmin community chalks out programme for Parshuram Jayanti

Ujjain: A meeting of Brahmin community was held at Harsiddhi Garden for chalking out programmes to be organised on Parshuram Jayani and Jagadguru Shankaracharya Jayanti falling this month. The meeting was headed by Brahmin community president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi. During the meeting, the members mutually decided that the festival of Parshuram Jayanti would be celebrated for three days.

Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj functionary Shailendra Dwivedi informed that members in large numbers participated in the meeting along with women wings of society. Pt Jiyalal Sharma, Kamalashankar Trivedi, Rajendra Sharma, Vijay Vyas, Shivendra Tiwari, Nisha Tripathi, Madhu Bhargava, Tarun Upadhyay, Shivcharan Sharma, Mamta Bhargava, Sukirti Vyas, Anjana Shukla, Dhaneshwari Joshi, Dr Prerna Manana, Vinita Sharma, Rama Pandya, Archana Gyani, Shashikala Pathak, Madhulika Tripathi, Bharti Dube, Mamta Mishra, Apeksha Shukla, Jyoti Swami, Mamta Upadhyay, Rajshri Joshi, Nirbhay Nirdosh, Ajeet Mishra, Rajendra Vyas, Bharat Vyas, Ashok Dube, Amitosh Bhargava, Swami Muskurake, Shivnarayan Sharma shared their view in the meeting.

Pt Sunil Vyas, Shailendra Dwivedi, Hemant Shastri, Dilip Bhargava, Kartik Joshi, Devkinandan Joshi and hundreds of members were present during the meeting. General secretary Rameshwar Dube and Pt Yaswant Vyas said a grand procession would be taken out on April 18 at 6pm from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. The programme was conducted by Rameshwar Dube and vote of thanks was proposed by Ravindra Bhardwaj.