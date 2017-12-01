Ujjain: Bohra community celebrates Eid-milad-un-Nabi

Ujjain: The Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Thursday. On this occasion, a procession was held out under the leadership of Shahar Aamil Sahak Badri, in which Shababuddin Idijjahabi, Manasurul Yemen and Najmi Scout fascinated others with their melodious tunes.

Congress president Anantnarayana Meena and office-bearers of the Bharat Vikas Parishad Sandipani, wished each other Eid Milad-un-Nabi and offered flowers and bouquets to Aamil Saheb. The procession started from Mazar-e-Najmi and finally reached Qumari Marg through Dhaba Road Chouraha, Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk, Sabji Mandi, Bhargava Marg and KD Gate. It concluded with salutations by the Scout Commander.