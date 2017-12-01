Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GES2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Ujjain / Ujjain: Bohra community celebrates Eid-milad-un-Nabi

Ujjain: Bohra community celebrates Eid-milad-un-Nabi

— By FPJ News Service | Dec 01, 2017 08:41 am
FOLLOW US:

ujjain, madhya pradesh, bohra community, eid-milad-un-nabi, dawoodi bohra community

Ujjain: The Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Thursday. On this occasion, a procession was held out under the leadership of Shahar Aamil Sahak Badri, in which Shababuddin Idijjahabi, Manasurul Yemen and Najmi Scout fascinated others with their melodious tunes.

Congress president Anantnarayana Meena and office-bearers of the Bharat Vikas Parishad Sandipani, wished each other Eid Milad-un-Nabi and offered flowers and bouquets to Aamil Saheb. The procession started from Mazar-e-Najmi and finally reached Qumari Marg through Dhaba Road Chouraha, Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk, Sabji Mandi, Bhargava Marg and KD Gate. It concluded with salutations by the Scout Commander.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK