Ujjain: BJYM’s ‘Yuva Sankap Yatra’ enters city

Ujjain: The State Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)’s ‘Yuva Sankalp Yatra entered the city on Wednesday. The participants of the rally which commenced from Nalkheda and concluded at Chhindwara after crossing 37 districts, were accorded a warm welcome here.

Addressing the meeting organised at Chimanganj Mandi premises state BJYM head Abhilash Pandey insisted on involvement of intellectual, energetic and enthusiastic youths with the BJYM, who have the capability to take the BJP to power in the state once again. District media in-charge Rahul Singh Bains informed that the rally entered from Mahamritunjay Dwar on Indore Road and hundreds of youths participated in the rally with their two wheelers.

The rally was addressed by energy minister Paras Jain, district BJP head Iqbalsingh Gandhi and Yatra state in-charge KP Jhala. The programme was conducted by district BJYM head Amey Apte and vote of thanks was delivered by district rural head CM Atul.