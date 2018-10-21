Ujjain: BJP’s ‘Samruddha MP campaign kicks-off today

The Bharatiya Janata Party will start its campaign, ‘Samruddha Madhya Pradesh’ from Sunday. By this campaign, it will collect suggestions from people of the state to make the state developed. On this occasion, 50 chariots will collect suggestions from people. The formal inauguration of the campaign will be done by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Toma and Dharmedra Pradhan and state BJP head Rakesh Singh.

Saxena further said that senior leader Vasu Keswani will lead the campaign in Ujjain division. Keswani said that chariots equipped with LED screens and sound system will inspire the people to make suggestion. People of the state can also send their suggestion by phone, SMS and WhatsApp, he added.

BJP organises Dussehra meet

Bharatiya Janata Party organised its Dussehra meet on Saturday at party’s office Lokshakti Bhawan. Media in-charge Sachin Saxena said that district BJP head Vivek Joshi presided over the meet and told that we should firmly discharge our duties with dedication. Energy minister Paras Jain, MLA Mohan Yadav and Ashok Prajapati also addressed the programme.

The programme was attended by Babulal Jain, Diwakar Natur, mayor Meena Jonwal, Jagdish Agrawal, Rajpalsingh Sisodiya, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Kishore Khandelwal, Roop Pamnani and other office bearers. During the meet party members also paid tributes to the victims of train accident took place in Amritsar.