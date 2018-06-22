Ujjain: BJP to reach out to people through ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’

Ujjain: In an attempt to reach out to people of the State and Ujjain division, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ on July 14. A divisional meeting of members, workers and leaders of the BJP was hence organised on Thursday, for preparations of the upcoming yatra.

Jan Ashirvad Yatra incharge Prabhat Jha said, “The yatra aims to connect the society and works for strengthening the organisation’s preparations. Public cooperation will make the ‘yatra’ successful and is a way to reach out to people and invite them to connect with the organisation.”

Addressing the meeting, Jha said with the blessings of the people, in respect of the resolve to form a Government in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will reach out to the people of the State. Amit Shah, the president of BJP, will flag off the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’. “We consider the Government as a medium of service and with this thought, we will mingle with the public through the Jan Ashirvad Yatra,” Jha added.

According to media in-charge, Sachin Saxena, State convener Ajaypratap Singh also addressed the meeting and motivated party workers for the upcoming ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’. According to Singh the ‘yatra’ will pass through every part of the division, and in-charges at district levels will be appointed soon to organise the event properly.

BJP state vice president Vijesh Lunavat briefed the media on the schedule of the ‘yatra’. The ‘yatra’ will start after a huge meeting held by party head Amit Shah. According to Lunavat, the ‘yatra’ will go through Ghatiya, Tarana, Mehidpur, Nagda, Khachrod, Barnagar, Badnawar and Ratlam in its first phase. Jan Ashirvad Yatra co-convener, Vishwas Sarangalso addressed the meeting. The state organising general secretary Suhas Bhagat explained the execution of the ‘yatra’ party workers.

BJP State general secretary, Vishnudutt Sharma, co-convener of the ‘yatra’ Pankaj Joshi, divisional incharge Jagdish Agrawal, Deepak Joshi, Ambaram Karada, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, district head Iqbal Singh Gandhi, divisional organising secretary Pradeep Joshi, rural head Shyam Bansal and public representatives attended the meeting. The meeting was conductedby State general secretary Manohar Untwal, and the vote of thanks was extended by Yashpal Singh Sisodiya.