Ujjain: BJP organising ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh on tuesday at Bhopal

Bharatiya Janata Party will be organising ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh on Tuesday at Bhopal in which national president Amit Shah along with party top notch will address the members. Party workers from every nook and corner of state will participate in the event scheduled at Jamboori Maidan, Bhopal.

City BJP had recently organised a meeting in the presence of senior leaders in which it was decided to gather four lakh party members from Ujjain division to participate in the Mahakumbh. The party has asked morcha cell, block and ward members to contact party workers and invite them to the event. Party city president Vivek Joshi, energy minister Paras Jain, MLA Mohan Yadav, Diwakar Natu, Mayor Meena Jonwal, media incharge Sachin Saxena along with mandal and morcha presidents participated and shared their views. Secretary Suresh Giri anchored the programme.