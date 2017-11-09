Ujjain: BJP indulges in eyewash on first anniversary of demonetisation

Ujjain: One year after the enforcement of demonetisation, local Congressmen on Wednesday looked to highlight the after effects of the decision aggressively. Meanwhile the BJP too, albeit half heartedly harped on the positive side of demonetisation.

Most of the Congressmen holding different organisational posts and those with an eye on the elections were active till evening. They observed the first anniversary of demonetisation as a black day. Party leaders like Maya Trivedi, Shravan Sharma, Jafar Siddhiqui and Rahi Lala waved black bags at Gudri Square and also burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party workers under the leadership of Vivek Yadav, did a ‘tarpan’ of those 150 persons who lost their lives while queuing up outside banks to draw money. Party leaders Anant Narayan Meena, Jai Singh Darbar, Manohar Bairagi, Rajendra Vasishtha and others held a candle march from Shahid Park for the peace of departed souls. Ujjain North unit of Youth Congress under the guidance of Ygoesh Sharma, Manish Sharma, Pratik Jain and others organised a protest at Favvara Chowk.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya described the decision of demonetisation as a revolutionary step. He said that those involved in black money and hawala transactions have been exposed and figures of terrorist, naxal and corruption cases have decreased during the past year. This, he said was the reason for the party celebrating anti-black money day on November 8. Likewise, Mayor Meena Jonwal, corporator Rinku Belani, BJYM city president Amay Apte and others distributed pamphlets regarding salient features of demonetisation to the residents of Keshav Nagar and other localities.