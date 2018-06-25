Ujjain: BJP hold ‘Vikas Yatra’  

Ujjain: A ‘Vikas Yatra’ (development rally) organised by Bharatiya Janata Party began under the leadership of energy minister Paras Jain and under the guidance of Ujjain North in-charge Amrish Tiwari. After taking a round at ward-10, the rally reached Vishnu Vatika.

Minister and corporator Premlata Gehlot were welcomed and greeted at various places during the rally. Jain said the Government at the Centre and State’s Shivraj government were working on the mission of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. “Our mission is to convey the importance of development to the person of the last strata of the society. SAMBAL (Chief Minister Jankalyan Scheme) for the workers of the unorganised sector started by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will change the lives of the poor section, ”he said.

BJP Jiwajiganj Mandal president Satish Rathore chaired the programme. The welcome speech was given by corporator Premlata Gehlot. She detailed development works with the public and minister and said more than 400 women were benefited under the Aawas Yojana. Approximately 150 women were given support of Ujjwala Yojana. Many guests were present in the programme and 40 gas kits were distributed to women. The programme was conducted by Ajay Gehlot.