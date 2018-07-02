Ujjain: Big role of businessmen in state’s economy, says Minister Paras Jain

Ujjain: A programme organised to welcome the newly formed executive cell of BJP Kartik Chowk Mandal Vyapari Prakoshth in which energy minister Paras Jain was present as chief guest. He addressed the gathering and said the number of tax payers was much more in our state as compared to other states and thus the business community was playing a big role in state’s economy.

These tax payers are supporting the growth and development of state, he said.In a bidto get the support of this community, BJP established the cell and main aim behind this was to convey the policies of BJP across the community, he added.

Municipal chairman SonuGehlot, BJP former vice-president Vijay Agrawal, corporator Anita Rathore, Mahesh Sahu and other members were present. Guests greeted the newly appointed members GouravSahu, Ajayprakash Gupta, Manish Chouhan, Prakash Malviyaand distributed appointment letters to them. Block coordinator Sanjay Jain welcomed the guests.