Ujjain: ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’ a farce says opposition

Ujjain: A number of party workers and peoples’ representatives staged a ‘dharna’ at the Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, under the City Congress Committee (CCC), on Friday in protest against the cheating of farmers in the name of ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’.

Anant Narayan Meena, Krishi Upaj Mandi Committee vice-president Sheru Patel, director Vikram Singh Patel, former MLA Ramlal Malviya and corporator Maya Trivedi among others addressed party workers.

A memorandum addressed to the Governor was handed over to SDM SR Solanki, and a payment of Rs 50, 000 on the sale of agriculture produce, availability of electricity, fertilizer, water were also made

MP asks farmers not to accept cheques

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, convened a meeting of the administration and different banks, following a rise in complaints over delay in paying cash amount to farmers, after purchasing their produce. The meeting was held at the Simhastha Fair Authority, in which collector Sanket Bhondve was also present. The meet decided to ensure that the farmers should be paid at least some amount in cash, on purchasing their produce and the due amount should be compulsorily paid into bank accounts of farmers through RTGS or NEFT. Malviya asked the farmers not to accept any payment through cheques.