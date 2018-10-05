Ujjain: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smriti Anubhuti Udhyan

Nation’s first garden for disabled persons Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smriti Anubhuti Udhyan- established near Smihastha fair office, Kothi road was inaugurated by the Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday. Ujjain development authority CEO Abhishek Dubey informed that garden covers an area of 2.5 hectare and costs around Rs 3 crore which was jointly shared by Union ministry of social justice and empowerment and Ujjain development authority. It has been completed nine months before the target deadline.

Thawar Chand Gehlot applauded the successful transplantation of trees for the development of garden. Energy minister Paras Jain praised the efforts of UDA as garden has been developed before the prescribed time limit. Garden is especially designed for Divyang persons as they can use it freely without any physical support. Special tiles were installed to provide directions to the blind persons. Aroma Park was also developed in which people can smell the flowers and reads their names were inscribed in Braille language. Chit-Chat hall, Monkey-King Zone and Open Gym have been developed inside the park.

Deaf and Dumb Organisation children presented cultural performances during the programme. Divyang Satyendra who is disabled from both legs made a record by crossing English Channel by swimming it, was also felicitated on the occasion. Divyang children were also feted with certificates and gifts. Energy Minister Paras Jin was present as chief guest of the programme. Special Guest Makhan Singh Chouhan, MLA Mohan Yadav were present in the programme. UDA Chirman Jagdish Agrawal anchored the programme.

Park gets place in Golden Book of World Record

Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smriti Anubhuti Udhyan developed jointly by Union ministry of social justice and empowerment and ujjain development authority has earned a place in Golden Book of World Records. On October 4 Divyang Anubhuti Park, which is also the largest park for differentially abled persons, got recognition from Golden Book of World Records.

Karni Sena tries to show black flag to Union minister

Karni Sena activists had announced that it will show black flags to protest against the reservation to Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot during his city visit on Wednesday to inaugurate the Divyang Anubhuti Park. Police force was deployed at C-21 Mall, Nanakheda along with other locations to restrict them. SDM GS Dabur and police officers were present at C-21 Mall from morning to counter the act. Police had arranged 3 vehicles to arrest the activists. Madhav Nagar police station TI Arun Soni talking to Free Press told that no black flag showing incident took place and around 20 people who were rounded up as precautionary measure were released later.