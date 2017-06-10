Ujjain: ‘Bajrang aur Ali’ to transcend religious barriers

Ujjain: ‘Bajrang aur Ali,’ the first full-fledged Hindi feature film shot in the Mahakal city, propagating the message of communal harmony across the country, will hit screens during Diwali. Based on the friendship between a Hindu and a Muslim youth, shooting of this low budget film will be completed this month.

The shooting of the film has been progressing in the city for several months now and will be completed as per schedule. Produced under the banner of Phenomenal Craft Pvt Ltd, the director and producer of film, Jayveer Sharma from Indore, plays the lead role as Bajrang. Dancer Riddhi Gupta is the lead female character in the film. “Ujjain is the perfect place to picturise the film because of its spiritual, religious, historical, archaeological, astronomical and beautiful scenic backdrop. We have covered all these aspects during the shooting,” the producer said.

Sachin Parikh, a Gujarati theatre and television actor who is also a promising young model, plays the lead role of Ali in the film. Sachin is also well known in bollywood. “Though this is a low-budget film, I got the opportunity to sing the Hanuman Chalisa as a Muslim character. It was a highly satisfying experience,” he told Free Press on the sidelines of film’s shooting at Ksheer Sagar Pond, on Friday evening. He also said he was lucky to know and understand the essence of Islam in the land of Hindu lords -Ujjain.