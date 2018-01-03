Ujjain: Ayush dept trains medical officers for allopathic, ayurvedic treatment

Ujjain: Medical officers are being given a training of treatment through allopathy in a training programme run by NRHM, Madhya Pradesh Ayush department. Government Dhanvantri Ayurveda Medical College principal Dr JP Chaurasia said that knowledge and use of allopathic medicines will be taught to medical officers for three months from January 1 to March 31. Pharmacology is being taught by assistant professors and subject experts of RD Gardi Medical College.

On Tuesday subject specialist Dr Sandeep Agrawal gave a lecture on need of studying pharmacology. Programme coordinator Dr Diwakar Patel informed that Ayush doctors are being provided knowledge of allopathic medicine along with ayurvedic medicine so that the villagers can get benefit of allopathic medicine as well as Ayush medicine.

The training is given from 8 am to noon at Civil Hospital and from 2 pm to 5 pm at conference hall in Model College of the institute. 15 trainees have been selected for the training. Organisers of the programme and team members Dr Diwakar Patel, Dr Yogesh Vane, Dr Shiromani Mishra, Dr Ramraksha Shukla, Dr Harsh Pastaur, Dr Rajesh Uike and Dr Hemant Malviya were present.