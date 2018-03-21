Ujjain: Asha workers, Sahayogini Mahasangh hold state level meet

Ujjain: A state level meeting of Asha workers and Sahayogini Mahasangh, was held at Narsing Gaht. During the meet, several issues related to remuneration, misbehaviour with Asha workers and insurance facility for them were discussed.

The workers said they rendered 42 types of services but received minimal remuneration in return. National general secretary Surendrasingh Pande was the chief guest of the programme. Addressing the workers he assured them that their problems would be discussed with the government.

During the meet, Majdoor Sangh state general secretary KP Singh, unorganised workman board head Sultansingh Shekhavat, State employee welfare board head Ramesh Sharma, Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh district head Shivcharana Sharma, general secretary Ramesh Raghuvanshi, vice president Anand Shinde, Deepali Sharma, Suman Anjana Patel, Vandana Joshi, Prem Katariya and Anita Sharma were present apart from workers.