Ujjain: Around one lakh Brahmins attend Mahakumbh tomorrow

Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj will organise ‘Mahakumbh’ on Friday in which around one lakh community members are expected mark their presence. It is for the first time that Brahmins from all over the country are gathering in city in such a huge number. Addressing a press conference, organiser Pt Ravi Shukla, convener Pt Rameshwar Dubey, president Surendra Chaturvedi and advisory committee president Pt Ramesh Chandra Pandya informed that the main aim of the Mahakumbh is to protect religious, spiritual, social and economic rights of the community in a single thread of brotherhood.

Informing about the preparations of event, they said large tent of around 1.25 lakh square feet with 50,000 seating capacity has been installed at Dussehra Maidan. Cultural activities will be presented one stage under the guidance of women wing while the other one will be reserved for guests and representatives coming from across the country.

Separate sitting arrangements are being made for male and female members. Large screens have also been installed at different locations so that the crowd could see the speakers clearly. Water proof domes are made for preparing food items for the public. Medical facility will be available at the venue. Proper arrangements for light, water, traffic control, sanitation, cleaning and security has also been made for the gathering. For the success of event, 13 committees have been constituted and more than 500 volunteers will lend service in the camp.

The event will begin at 11 am on Friday with Ganesh and Saraswati Vandana followed by religious songs by artistes. Kantacharya Maharaj, Pt Kamal Kishore Nagar, Ranganathacharya Maharaj, Mahamandeleshwar Shaileshananda Maharaj, Kinkar Namananda Maharaj will enlighten the gathering with their words. Programme will be concluded with ‘Sanjha Chulaha’ programme during which all the community members will have food made on single cooking stove.