Ujjain: Antisocial racket busted, 15 arrested

City police claimed to have busted a racket of antisocial who were trying to create trouble and disturb peace in the district with the arrest of 15 youths, including the kingpin. The arrested were indulged in shooting, damaging vehicles and other such activities, police said.

They were also very active on social media to promote themselves as contract criminals. On a tip-off, police launched a manhunt and traced kingpin of the gang Durlabh Kashyap, a resident of Abdalpura under Jiwajiganj police station limits.

Later his accomplices Lucky Bansal of Sanjay Nagar, Ritendrasingh Jadoun of Naliyabakhal area, Rahul Mal, Shankar Khare, Rohit Ikle, Suraj Narvale, Aman Malviya, Golu alias Shaeen Khan, Adiytya Chavde, Rohit Malviya, Rohit Shokatiya, Ankit Gehlot, Nitesh Kannojiya and Mitu alias Kushagra Soni were arrested. According to police, two members of the gang – Rahul Klosiya, a resident of Danigate and Anurag Pandya, a resident of Abdalpura – are still on the run.

According to police, the gang led by Kashyap had created panic at Ankpat Marg by opening fire. They also opened fire to terrify Bhupendra Meena and his friends who were strolling in the evening. The accused stabbed Shubham Kumawat on October 8 and damaged vehicles in the area. Jiwajiganj police have registered cases under Section 323, 307, 294, 506, 427 and 324 against the accused.

Accused used social media to woo youths to join gang

Addressing media persons SP Sachin Atulakar and other senior police officials informed that kingpin of the gang Durlabh Kashyap, son of Manoj Kashyap, during interrogation broke down and revealed that his gang was creating panic among people were alluring young boys to join their group through social media.

Among the arrested, Chetan Rathore, Durgesh, Ashutosh Dube, Abhishek alias Kala, Rajdeep Mandloi, Roshan Sharma, Shubham Bhati and Amit Soni were new members of the gang. Police scrutinised the face book status of Hemant Wadiya and Durlabh Kashyap in which they introduced themselves as notorious criminals and murderers. Police also recovered country made pistols, branded pistols, five swords, eight knives and live bullets from their possession.

Police further informed that the criminals carried Rs 10,000 reward on their head and all of them had criminal records. Police will examine their past records thoroughly for imposing National Security Act (NSA) on them.