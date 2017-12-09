Ujjain: “Antardrishti” showcases imagination of visually blind children

Ujjain: An exhibition “Antardrishti”, by the visually impaired was organised on Friday at the Industrial Training Centre, Maxi Road under the ‘Vishwa Divyang Saptah’.

In the exhibition, photographs clicked by 19 blind children were displayed. This was the first exhibition in the country where visually impaired children have put in their imaginations on a film through the camera. The photographs were clicked by touching objects and trusting their insights.

The exhibition was inaugurated by MLA Mohan Yadav and collector Sanket Bhondwe. Joint-director, social justice and empowerment Sunil Chaudhari, principal Sunil Lalawat, social workers Prakash Chittoda and Sudhri Goyal were among those present. The drama “Ashmaan hai hum” was also staged by the specially-abled children.

According to host Saksham (organisation) president Satish Dave and secretary Surendra Panchal, this new experiment was tried out for the first time in the country by arranging the exhibition. Rajkumar Dohre conducted the proceedings while Pramod Mobia proposed a vote of thanks.