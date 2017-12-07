Ujjain: Anomalies detected during talent fest exam

Ujjain: An example of how education department officials mess with the future of innocent children was seen during Talent Fest examinations on Wednesday.

According to Zila Panchayat vice-president, Bharat Porwal, the question paper set of the Talent fest was opened at 10.45 pm at the Government Primary School, Patel Nagar. These had to be class 1, 2 and 4 papers. Although questions papers for grade 1 and 4, were intact and in place, grade 2 papers were missing and in its place was a Sanskrit question paper for grade 8.

Although the information was passed on to the BRC office no action was taken till about 1.15 pm when the verification Officer OP Rai got a question paper from the primary school at Indira Nagar, and conducted the examination. A ‘panchnama’ given to Bharat Porwal. The headmaster along with the teachers who supervised exams made the ‘panchnama’ and asked how a proper assessment could be done in such a case.