Ujjain: Annual function organised in Gyan Sagar Girls Academy

Ujjain: Gyan Sagar Girls Academy organised its annual function “Prajwalan – lightening the way ahead” on Tuesday. The programme was inaugurated by institution chairman Ashok Thahirani, Gyan Sagar Educational Group director Mahesh Thahirani and principals of all schools of the group. The welcome speech was given by principal of the institution Manjima Pandala.

Thereafter, students Pooja Yadav, Khushi Yadav, Radhika Ajmeri and Riddhima Sharma were awarded by the guests for being selected for the national and state level free style wrestling, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics and rope malkhambh. Awards for academic achievers and best houses were also given.

The programme began with a rendition of the ‘Shiv Vandana’ Students gave a message on conservation of environment by presenting ‘Aao shapath le’, on river conservation theme and ‘Panchbhootam’ on environment conservation. ‘I am Indian’ based on patriotism and ‘The journey of Indian Youth’ based on role of youngsters in country’s progress was appreciated by the audience.

The importance of education was portrayed by theme dances ‘Aashayein’ and ‘deep shiksha ke’. Live paintings based on the ‘dashavtar’, rope malkhambh, yoga and orchestra left viewers awestruck. Parents were overwhelmed by performances of pre-primary girls. Gyan Sagar Girls Academy head girl Dhwani Dave proposed a vote of thanks.