Ujjain: Amidst clashes, city remains closed

Congress workers forcibly made city closed on Monday. Congress party had given the call of Bharat bandh against rising fuel prices and alleged corruption in Rafale fighter planes’ deal. Congress workers assembled at Dewas Gate early in the morning. District Congress Committee (urban) head Mahesh Soni, Rajendra Bharti, Anant Narayan Meena, Azad Yadav, Rajendra Vashishth, Vivek Yadav, Ravi Rai and other Congressmen led the workers for ensuring the success of the bandh across the city.

Almost 100 workers and leaders roamed across the city to make bandh successful. They shouted slogans under the leadership of Maya Trivedi and other senior Congress leaders. Congress leaders started their march to observe ‘bandh’ from Dewas Gate and reached Gopal Mandir area via Malipura, Doulatganj, Nai Sadak, Gudari, Gopal Mandir, Kanthal, Satigate and other areas of the city and asked the businessmen to shut their shops. In Freeganj Congress leaders took out a march and asked to shut the shops. In view of bandh most of the educational institutions had declared holiday in advance.

Congress leaders create ruckus at petrol pump, damaged filling machines

Some of the Congress leaders and volunteers reached a petrol pump located at Agar Road and insisted that workers should shut the pump however police tried to compose the leaders but they got flared up and began to damage the properties of the pump. They also shouted anti administration slogans. Talking to Free Press Chimanganj Mandi TI Arvind Singh Tomar stated that no case has been registered against any one as yet.

Bandh poses problems to passengers, commuters and city dwellers

Bandh imposed by Congress posed problems to commuters and passengers as conveyance services were affected. Buses to Indore, Dewas other rural areas were also not available.

Administration’s security measures

District administration beefed up security in the view of bandh and deployed heavy police to ward off any untoward incident. They kept strict eye on activities of Congress volunteers marching in the city during bandh. Flag march was also taken out in sensitive areas in the evening as a precautionary measure.

Congress leaders burns PM’s effigy

PM Narendra Modi’s effigy was burnt during the bandh in the leadership of Madhav Nagar Block Congress Committee head Ashok Udaywal. The leaders also manhandled police officials. Party leaders Mahesh Soni, Chetan Yadav, Om Bhardwaj, Deepak Mahere and other leaders of the party were out on the streets during the bandh. Congress leaders were also annoyed on price hike of domestic gas cylinder, under the leadership of Narendra Kachhwaha they took out a rally by holding gas cylinder in their hands and demanded that price of domestic gas cylinders be cut. According to Congress leader Sanjay Vinayaga under the leadership of District Congress Committee (rural ) head Kamal Patel markets in Mehidpur, Ghattiya , Nagada, Khachrod and other rural areas remained closed.

Congress makes ‘bandh’ violent

Shivsena Gourksha Nyas alleged Congress for making the ‘bandh’ violent and said that during ‘bandh’ Congress leaders openly committed hooligan like behaviour at many places of the city to close the shops. District head of the Nyas Manish Singh Chouhan further told that BJP and Congress are two aspects of the same coin and the duo befooling the public of the nation. He told that Madhya Pradesh Shivsena Gouraksha Nyas condemned such activities of the political parties.