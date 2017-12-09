Ujjain: ALIMCO centre to be inaugurated by March 18

Ujjain: An artificial limb manufacturing centre near Dewas road, being built by ALIMCO is expected to be inaugurated on March 18, 2018. ALIMCO will manufacture artificial limbs, accessories and instruments on a large scale here. This is ALIMCO’s second centre in the state.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot held a meeting in this connection on Friday, to review building and infrastructure development. He instructed the construction agency to complete the building and hand it over to ALIMCO before January 15. Gehlot directed officials to keep themselves updated on the construction of the centre and ensure that the building would be completed within the stipulated time frame. Regular inspection by senior officials should be held and any hindrance in the construction should be redressed immediately at a high level. No reduction will be made by the Centre for approval of proposals for necessary technicians, skilled persons and other staff, he added.

The centre will manufacture tricycles, wheel chairs, motorized tricycles, walkers, tripods, tetra pods, walking sticks etc. The targeted annual production of various equipments at this centre will be 20 thousand tricycles, 15 thousand wheel chairs and 6 thousand motorized tricycles by the year 2018-19. Apart from this, an annual target of 30 thousand exile crutches, 6 thousand walkers, 12 thousand elbow crutches, 16 thousand walking sticks, 12 thousand tripod tetra pods has been fixed. Machinery of high quality and capacity will be used to achieve the target.

MLA Dr Mohan Yadav, Anil Firoziya, UMC Speaker Sonu Gehlot, Shyam Bansal, Collector Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary of Department of Social Justice Dr Prabodh Seth, ALIMCO CMD Dr Sarin, Project Director Vinod Gopal and other senior officials were present at the meeting.