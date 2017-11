Ujjain: Akshay Rathore of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Mahakalpuram won gold medal in under 76 kg category at Akhil Bharti Vidya Bharti wrestling competition. According to wrestling coach Jaykumar Rathore, Rathore was on way to represent Vidya Bharati in the SGFI All India wrestling competition to be held in Dhulia from November 20-25.

Principal Mahendra Bhagat congratulated and wished him good luck for the future.