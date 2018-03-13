Ujjain: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha demands ordinance against tampering of statues

Ujjain: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha handed over a memorandum to the collector, addressed to PM Narendra Modi, under the leadership of state spokesperson Manishsingh Chouhan against tampering of former national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Veer Sawarkar’s statue in Maharashtra.

Spokesperson Chouhan demanded an ordinance for people who tampered with the statues of iconic persons. He further said such incidents lead us towards social and religious unrest, and affect law and order in the area where they happened. Chouhan further said the MP unit of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha condemned all such incidents.

