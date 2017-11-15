Ujjain: Affordable medicines from Arogya retail medical stores, huge rebates offered

Ujjain: Indore-based Arogya Retail Medical Stores will open its outlet in the city from Wednesday and provide 20, 60 and 75 percent rebate on prescribed, surgical and generic medicines, respectively.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Arogya Retail Medical Stores managing director KP Singh and director Vivek Mehta said they had launched the retail chain from Indore some 15 years ago and now operated such outlets in Dewas, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Gwalior, etc, besides 15 outlets in Indore city. They will open their first counter in the city at Navkar Complex, Teen Batti Chouraha and also open another one at Budhwariya soon. ‘In case of a large number of customers, we will assess the situation during first 10 days and also ensure home delivery at no extra cost” Singh said.

They admitted that there used to be a huge margin of profit on life saving drugs as well as surgical apparatus, but retailers hardly offered 5 to 7 percent rebate on purchases. “To break this monopoly, we decided to play on volume and capitalise on our inner strength. A union of both during these years has paved the way of our success,” they said. Mehta informed that they get they had a turnover of Rs 2.50 crore per month, after giving such rebates on medicines.