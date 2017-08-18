Ujjain: Admin on toes to control crowd in shahi sawari, women safety on priority

Ujjain: Last shahi sawari of lord Mahakal that will be taken out on August 21 will coincide with somvati amavasya that will lead to huge turnout of devotees in the city. While city administration has been busy making arrangements for sawaris for past one month, the coming Monday will be litmus test for police and administration as devotees will arrive in hordes.

A meeting was convened at Mahakal Pravachan Hall on Thursday. Collector Sanket Bhondve presided over the meeting attended by administrative and non administrative body and members of Mahakal Temple Management Committee. Collector made an appeal for removal of combustible items from shops on sawari route. Woman police officers will be deployed in areas with huge crowd density. Volunteers have been asked to perform duty during the sawari. Collector also requested auto rickshaw drivers for not asking illegitimate fare from devotees or action would be taken against them.

SP Sachin Atulkar said that high decibal DJs will be banned and asked for contribution in making arrangements from lowest to highest rank official. He added that practical suggestions will be implemented. Collector gave instructions to keep the height of platforms short and personal endorsements will be completely barred from the sawari. Committees will ensure arrangements of their respective departments like drinking water, electricity and cleanliness.

Hierarchy of participants in shahi sawari. The sawari will begin with vehicles of traffic police, canon man, 12 feet silver flag of lord Mahakal, horse convoy, armed forces squad, scout guide, Congress Sewa Dal, 64 bhajan groups, prominent citizens, saints, police band, nagar sena salami guard, priests of Mahakaleshwar temple, palanquin of lord Mahakal and his different forms, ambulance, fire brigade and police vehicles. Mayor Meena Jonwal, Diwakar Natu, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Roop Pamnani and others gave suggestions in the meeting.