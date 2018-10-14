Ujjain: Actress Kangana Ranaut pays obeisance to Mahakal

Ahead of her film Manikarnika, The Queen of Jhansi’s release, actress Kangana Ranaut paid obeisance to lord Mahakal and performed worship with her crew on Saturday. According sources the film’s shooting is going in Maheshwar and she prayed to make the movie a block buster. The actress and her crew spent more than half an hour in the temple. Afterwards the crew also visited other temples in the city.