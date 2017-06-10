Ujjain: Action plan to pacify farmers gets underway as govt purchases onions at support price

Ujjain: Amid routine arrivals of crops at Chimanganj krishi upaj mandi, the government purchased 1000 quintals of onion at a support price Rs 8 per kg on Friday.

About 80 quintals of wheat also arrived at the mandi for auction, said mandi committee president Bahadur Singh Bormundla. There was a continuous supply of vegetables in the mandi on Friday and trading was held amidst heavy police deployment. Farmers told the media that they were selling their crops willingly and had “nothing to do with the ‘kisan andolan’.”

ADM Narendra Suryvanshi, SDM Kshitij Sharma, CSP Malkeet Singh, TI of Chimanganj Mandi police, Arvind Singh Tomar and other government officials were also present during the trading session in the mandi premises.

Mandi president holds meeting ahead of monsoon

President of Chimnaganj Krishi Upaj Mandi Committee, Bahadur Singh Bormundla, held a meeting on Friday to avoid damages to crops due to rain in the mandi premises. During the meeting other decisions related to cleanliness in the mandi premises and appropriate renovations were taken. The meeting was presided over by Bormundla and attended by vice president Sheru Patel, Vikramsingh Patel, mandi secretary OP Sharma, Raghunandan Patidar, Chandrakala, Shobharam and other functionaries.

Officials reach villages to pacify farmers

Government officials in an attempt to pacify farmers, on the instructions of collector Sanket Bhondve, started visiting villages to initiate communication with farmers to look into their demands. SDM Kshitij Sharma visited Lakoda, Karohan, Ramvasa, Rahoupipliya and Chandukhedi.

SDM of Tarana tehsil, Shashwat Meena, visited several villages of the tehsil and held talks with villagers in Kachnariya, Itawa, Chhapari and Kanardi villages. SDM Barnagar visited villages around Ingoriya. He also visited Jahangirpur, Dangwada, Baledi, Bhaisla, Chikli, Sarsana and other nearby villages. Villages of Mehidpur tehsil, were visited by SDM Jagdish Gome, to take stock of the present scenario.

AAP demands imposition of President’s rule in MP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that President’s rule be imposed in Madhya Pradesh as “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has lost all credibility in the backdrop of the police firing in Mandsaur which claimed lives of 9 farmers,” party spokesman Sanjay Singh said. He added that farmers had committed suicide in large numbers in MP due to faulty policies of the BJP government and now they being shot dead. “To demand a fair price for their agricultural produce has become an offence in this state,” he remarked terming the CM as an autocrat. The AAP leader along with Member of Parliament Bhagwant Singh Maan, MLA Somnath Bharti, party leaders Ashutosh, Alok Agrawal and Shailendra Singh Rupawat left for Mandsaur.