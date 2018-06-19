Ujjain: AAP’s demonstrations against Union government extends to MP

Ujjain: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a demonstration against the Union government on Monday. They alleged that BJP-led government at the centre was undemocratic and shouted slogans against them.

Addressing demonstrators at Tower Chowk, AAP’s Lok Sabha chief Ashutosh Mehar said that the way the Central government was working against AAP’s Delhi government with the help of the Lieutenant Governor was clearly undemocratic. The AAP strictly opposed it and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been demonstrating against this tyranny for the past one week. Thedemonstration have extended to Madhya Pradesh too from Monday, he added.

AAP’s woman Lok Sabha chief Nivedita in her address said residents of Delhi had elected the AAP government and given them 67 seats out of 70 seats as an attempt to establish an honest and sincere government. The Government is now pressurising the honest IAS officers with the help of the Lieutenant Governor, she said. In a series of events Chief Ministers of four statesarrived at Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal but they were not given permission to meet him, she added.

Dhirshant Tripathi, Dinesh Pratap Bains, Vinod Kumar Sharma, Akshay Sharma, Asrat Rana, Jaswant Kundalwal, Ratansingh Panwar, Prakash Bali, Rohit Parmar, Vandana Sharma, Akshay Patidar and Shikandar Lot were present on this occasion.