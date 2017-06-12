Ujjain: A year after Simhastha, Kshipra back in pathetic condition

Ujjain: The condition of Kshipra, one of the sacred rivers and tourist destinations of Ujjain, is an example of gross mismanagement and negligence by Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) as its ghats are in pathetic condition. Vinod Chaurasia, who conducts swimming classes at Ramghat talks about the difficulties faced by tourists and how the administration is dealing with the situation.

“The river has now become prone to accidents. Railings in the river must be taken out before the monsoon. The steps have become very slippery due to algae and fungi. Deployment of security personnel is must to stop people from washing clothes and dumping waste material in the river. To beautify the ghats, the UDA had paved red stones on the banks but most of them have come out due to lack of maintenance.

The quality of water is deteriorating day by day and hundreds of fishes are dying daily,” Chaurasiae said. The priests at the ghat also expressed their concern on the condition as they remain there most of the time and closely watch the activities. Incidents of thefts have become very common due to the absence of security personnel. Anti-social elements are also very active and pose threats to visiting devotees, especially women and children. Besides, the ghats are turning into ‘chaupati’ by the evening. Priest community has strongly condemned this condition and appealed to administration to check all these immediately and maintain cleanliness of the ghats. There is also need for washrooms in the ghats. Kshipra and its ghats hold immense potential as tourist destinations but lack of maintenance mars its beauty.