Ujjain: 9-year-old girl shot in leg

Ujjain: Nine-year-old Tulsi Bargunda was shot in leg by two men on Saturday night. She was rushed to Civil Hospital in unconscious state. The doctors have described her condition as stable.

According to police, Tulsi of Mangal Nagar was in her house when someone knocked at the door. As soon as Tulsi opened the door, history-sheeter Chanchal Bargunda shot at her in leg with a country-made revolver and fled with his kin.

According to sources, Chanchal and Tulsi’s father Ratanlal Bargunda are relatives but have an old rivalry. Both had a heated argument during a family function a few days back. Chanchal probably had gone to shoot Ratanlal.

Meanwhile, Chimanganj TI Arvind Singh Tomar said that the police were trying to verify the story. He said that none of the neighbours had corroborated the story narrated by girl’s family. The statements of the girl and her family too were being examined. A case under Section 307 of the IPC has been registered against Chanchal and his kin with Chimanganj police station.