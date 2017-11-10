Ujjain: 52 successful participants of Sanskrit course given certificates

Ujjain: Fifty two out of 70 successful participants of the first batch of a Sanskrit language certificate course, conducted by human resources ministry at the Ujjain Engineering College (UEC), were distributed certificates during a programme organised on Thursday. Former professor of Banaras Hindu University, Dr Suryaprakash Vyas, was chief guest at the programme.

He said that technological development should be included in the Veda traditions and knowledge. ISKCON Ujjain head Brajendra Krishndas was a special invitee. Pt Gopal Shastri from Vishwanathdham, Ujjain was guest of honour. UEC principal Dr Umesh Pedharkar chaired the programme. Programme convener Pt Devkaran Sharma said certificate and degree courses were being conducted by the center at UEC.