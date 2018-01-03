Ujjain: 5-day workshop begins at MPISSR
Ujjain: A five day workshop on research writing for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, backward class and women researchers organised by Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) was inaugurated here on Tuesday. The chief guest was Prof Deepak Kumar Verma of Dr BR Ambedkar Social Science University, Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow). Addressing the workshop Verma said that researchers are an important part of society as they can bring change in the society through discussions.
For this, their writing should be scientific and courageous otherwise their words won’t have the expected impact in the society. The special invitee was Institute of Political Science and Public Administration former chairman Prof Gopalkrishna Sharma. MPISSR director Prof Yatindrasingh Sisodiya informed about the aim of the workshop.
MPISSR president Prof Nalini Revadikar presided over the programme. The inaugural session was conducted by Dr Tapas Dalpati. Nearly 40 researchers from various universities of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi participated in the workshop.
