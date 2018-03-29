Ujjain: 3-year-old kidnapped from Pushkar back with parents after 16 days

Ujjain: Lakshya Kumar, 3, who was kidnapped from Pushkar on March 12 was reunited with his parents on Wednesday at Matra Chhaya Bhawan of Seva Bharti. Lakshya was kidnapped by his father’s friend Salim and was found at Ujjain railway station in Pune Indore train by GRP. He was then sent to Child Line Seva Pushpa Mission and from there he was later sent to Matra Chhaya.

Lakshya’s parents Sunny Kumar and Sarita Kumar had filed a complaint at Pushkar police station. Suspecting Salim to be behind this kidnapping, police looked through the CCTV footage of railway stations from Pushkar to Chittor and found Lakshya with Salim at Chittor railway station. On further investigation, Pushkar Police found that Lakshya was in Ujjain and after confirmation from city police and Matra Chhaya, they brought Lakshya’s parents to city on Wednesday.

As soon as Lakshya saw his mother, he ran towards her and started crying. Sarita too was overwhelmed by meeting her son after 16 days. After completing all the investigations and formalities, Lakshya was handed back to her family.