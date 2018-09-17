Ujjain: 3 lakh members gathered for maha rally, says MP Karni Sena secretary

Karni Sena state secretary Shailendra Singh Jhala in-formed that till 9 am huge mass of around 3 lakh people from MP, Rajasthan and adjoining ar-eas gathered at Nanakheda Stadium for the maha rally called by Rajput Karni Sena on Sun-day to protest against SC/ST Act and reservation policy. Members were pouring in from far places were coming continuously so rally could be-gin after 1 pm. It may be the first time when the women members came to fore and participated with so much enthusiasm.

People seated on 2-4 wheelers began their journey from Nanakheda Stadium and travelled across the city.Jhala said that members came from diverse backgrounds wear-ing different coloured cloths but all were raising voice against common cause that is against the policies of government. Thousands of community members shouting slogans against the incumbent government are a wakeup call for them.” PAKS and Kshatriya Mahasabha too came in support of Karni Sena. SAPAKS divisional convenor Ajendra Trivedi, district head Arvind Singh Chandel, city head Nirdosh Nirbhay participated in the rally along with hundreds of workers.

Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha member Hardayal Singh Thakur also joined the rally along with hundreds of community members. Likewise, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmim Samaj members Jiyalal Sharma, Ramesh Chandra Pandya, Surendra Chaturvedi, Nisha Tripathi and others participat-ed in the event. Khathi community, Jat, Prajapati and Yadav community also raised banner in support of Karni Sena’s call. Bhragu Brahmin community has setup stage and welcomed the Maha rallyorganised by Karni Sena. Community welcomed the rally with a shower of 2 quintal flowers especially called for the occasion. Community called Atrocity Act as ‘Kala Kanoon’ and condemned the passage of act by the government.

Padmesh Ojha, Ajay Shukla, Mahesh Sharma, Yashwant Bhargava, Padam Tediya, Vijay Dubey and several other members were present during programme. Mahakal Sumiran Parishad under advocate Ajit Mishra and Surendra Sharma supported Karni Sena and welcomed the rally at Sanwer road. Communi-ty president Vinay Ojha, secre-tary Pranav Garg, Neeraj Sharma, Sanjay Manana, Kamal Kishore Tiwari, Israel Man-soori, Umesh Saxena and sever-al other members present dur-ing event.

Karni Sena district vice-president Priti Singh and spokesper-son Anju Solanki said that “Nation is now fed up with reserva-tion policy and time has come to scrap it. Kshatraniyan has come forward in opposition of it and history is evident from the fact that whenever Kshatraniyan raise their voice the change has to take place.” Karni Sena’s Rinku Jhala informed that they have made proper arrangements for smooth organisation of maha rally. Fifty volunteers were placed for every 5000 members in the rally. Sena deployed around 2500 volunteer to look after the arrangements.

Community members told Free Press that this is a clear indication of resentment among the public and government has to consider their demands seriously otherwise these wind of resentment can become wind of change in no time. Government is cautiously supporting one segment of population for the past seven decades. Now it is left with no choice but to accept our demands, said members during rally. Though, the event was almost peaceful, some protesters tore posters of BJP leaders at Tower Chowk.

Maha rally began from Nanakheda Stadium and trav-elled through Tower Chowk, Chamunda Mata Square, Dewasgate, Indoregate, Nai Sadak, Kanthal, Budhwariya, Nijatpura and concluded at Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Man-di Parisar where it got converted into general assembly. Leaders addressed the gathering here and asked the government to scrap their redundant policies of appeasing SC/ST community and depriving remaining population.

SAPAKS State patron Heer-alal Trivedi and Karni Sena office-bearers addressed the meeting.

City administration has made special arrangements for the rally. Special forces were deployed for crowd management and smooth organisation of rally. There were 3 police stations were given charge to maintain law and order. 300 officers of special task force were deployed on different places in the way of rally. Special forces were deployed for crowd management and smooth organisation of rally. There were 3 police stations were given charge to maintain law and order. 300 officers of special task force were deployed on different places in the way of rally.

Avadheshpuri Maharaj supports scrapping of reservation

Dr. Avadheshpuri Maharaj has written to PM Naren-dra Modi asking him to re-view the current reservation policy. He wrote that MLA’s MP’s, Government servants are taking benefits of the policy and those who are actually deprived are still far from utilising these benefits. He expressed that creamy layer should be excluded from the policy and benefits of reservation should be given to the needy section of population without any discrimilization on caste, class, colour and race etc.